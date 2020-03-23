Bone-crushing ladies on tiny wheels clash in Joburg
Michel Bega
Jammer for Golden City Rollers (GCR) Emilia Domagala (known as Bug Off) and blocker for Pan-African Rollers Rachel Allgaier (known as StingRay) face-off during the final. GCR spokesperson Delia du Toit (derby name Deeablo) explains her attraction to the sport: “I went to a game in 2014 and was just in awe of these women being complete bad-asses and I wanted to be one of them. I guess part of what attracted me to it is the empowerment aspect of it - going against everything a good Afrikaans girl is 'supposed' to be. Roller derby has taught me to stand up for myself and become stronger - both physically and emotionally.” Picture: Michel Bega
Joburg hosted the first-ever roller-derby tournament between African countries, with three teams showing what is possible when competitive speed-racing (on eight small wheels) and wrestling collide.