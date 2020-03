Despite facing the inevitable niggles caused by regular exercise, which are invariably amplified with age, elite athletes across the world have found ways to extend the lengths of their top-flight careers. Statistics show that younger athletes generally hold an edge in most codes, particularly in sports that rely on explosive power. However, thanks to various advances in sports science in recent years, older individuals have managed to narrow the gap. “Physiotherapists, biokineticists and doctors have become better over time, and technology has helped athletes identify problem areas sooner,” says sports scientist Sean van Staden. In a report produced by Sian...

In a report produced by Sian Allen and Will Hopkins of New Zealand, which was published in the journal Sports Medicine in 2015, the duo found that swimmers and track and field athletes tended to reach their career peaks between the ages of 22 and 25. While the study included only a handful of sports, they also found that triathletes and hockey players were generally at their best at around the age of 27.

Marathon runners, however, were more likely to peak around the age of 30.

Older athletes have always had a fighting chance in some codes, including archery, shooting and equestrian events, which require less of a physical demand on the body, with competitors concentrating on other areas, including mental focus and co-ordination.

At the 2020 Olympics in Antwerp, Swedish sport shooter Oscar Swahn earned the silver medal in the men’s 100m team running deer double shots event at the age of 72. Swahn remains the oldest person to have participated at the quadrennial Games, and the oldest to step on the podium.

Closer to home, South African golfer Gary Player won his ninth Major title in 1978, at the age of 42, when he secured the Masters title at Augusta.

Widely regarded as one of South Africa’s all-time greatest sportsmen, Player is well known for his strict daily training regime.

For his clean bill of health, he credits a diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables, and he warns against overeating.

Most importantly, perhaps, the local icon believes it has required a combination of hard work and consistency to ensure he remains active on the golf course at the age of 84.

“The ‘Black Knight’ (Player’s nickname) maintains a stringent fitness routine that includes doing 1,000 crunches and sit-ups, pushing 300 pounds with his legs and running on the treadmill,” Player’s team states on his website.

“Additionally, he watches his diet, limiting his intake of meat, dairy, sugar and other junk foods.”

According to Van Staden, there are other reasons elite athletes have been able to extend their careers.

While the likes of Swahn and Player were anomalies in their day, it is more common in the modern era to see older athletes maintaining high fitness levels well beyond average peak performance age.

On the track, American athlete Allen Johnson earned the silver medal in the men’s 60m hurdles final at the 2008 World Indoor Championships in Valencia, a week after his 37th birthday.

In other codes, Welsh football legend Ryan Giggs played for Manchester United until he announced his retirement in May 2014, at the age of 40, while American swimmer Dara Torres earned three silver medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, four months after she turned 41.

In 2015, All Black icon Richie McCaw played his 148th Test shortly before his 35th birthday, leading New Zealand to a successful Rugby World Cup title defence at Twickenham.

At the same World Cup tournament, Springbok lock Victory Matfield played his last international match, helping the SA team to victory in the third-place playoff at the age of 38.

Roger Federer continues to challenge for major tennis titles, including Grand Slams, despite being 38.

In American football, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady received the National Football League’s (NFL) Most Valuable Player award for the third time in his stellar career in 2017, at the age of 40, and the following season he lifted the Super Bowl trophy with the Patriots for the sixth time.

And his compatriot, Kelly Slater, won a record 11th World Surf League title in 2011, at the age of 39.

According to Van Staden, the newfound longevity among elite athletes is the result of (among other things) improved training strategies.

He feels a greater focus on preventative injury training has been key, as well as a better understanding of rehabilitation.

Advances in recovery techniques, such as ice baths and compression technology, along with a better understanding of sleeping patterns and habits, have also assisted in extending the athletic careers of individuals competing in a wide variety of codes.

“With the advances we’ve seen in sports science, specifically in South Africa, people are more likely to use a scientist now, as opposed to it being the luxury or taboo service it might have been considered in the past,” Van Staden says.

“As we evolve, humans are relying more on quality nutrients, and people are experimenting more with things like meditation, and this is all making a difference.”

Elite athletes who stretched their careers:

– In 2006, shortly before her 50th birthday, Czech-born American tennis player Martina Navratilova won her final career Grand Slam title, lifting the US Open mixed doubles title with fellow American ace Bob Bryan.

– In a memorable performance, English snooker player Fred Davis reached the semifinals at the 1978 World Championship. He was 64 years old.

– American stock car driver Herschel McGriff won Nascar’s West Series in 1986, at the age of 59.

– In 2009, Northern Irish darts player John MaGowan reached the last 32 at the PDC World Darts Championship, at the age of 67.

– Romanian athlete Constantina Dita was 38 when she charged to a gun-to-tape victory in the women’s marathon race at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

– Baseball pitcher Satchel Paige played his last Major League Baseball game for the Kansas City Athletics in 1965, at the age of 59.

– After making an inspirational comeback to the ring, American boxer George Foreman won the WBU and lineal heavyweight world titles, beating countryman Lou Savarese in a split decision in April 1997, at the age of 48.

– In 1997, basketball player Nancy Lieberman turned out as a point guard for the Phoenix Mercury in the inaugural WNBA season, shortly before her 39th birthday.

