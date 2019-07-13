Proteas progress at Netball World Cup 

Sweeping aside lowly ranked Fiji with a dominant performance on Saturday, the Proteas booked their place in the second round with a game to spare at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

After beating Trinidad and Tobago in their opening match of the tournament the day before, South Africa racked up another convincing win, handing Fiji a 90-35 defeat.

Taking the early lead, the SA team’s speed on court left Fiji stranded in their attempt to stay in the match, and the Proteas maintained their intensity until the final whistle.

With a spot in the second round on the line, Proteas captain Bongi Msomi said she had nearly forgotten about her milestone achievement, after she turned out in her 100th Test for the national side.

“I just approached it as any other game because it was an important match for us,” Msomi said.

“But now that we’ve got the result, I think I can look back and be proud of how far I have come and what I achieved today.”

After their last match of the opening round – a dead rubber fixture against Jamaica on Sunday – the Proteas were set to turn out in the second round of group matches next week as they battled for a place in the semifinals.

