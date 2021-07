For all the good it did, both for me as a young fan and for South African road running, Josia Thugwane's memorable victory in the marathon at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics made me an eternal optimist. And as much as I've tried to hold myself back - understanding that Thugwane was an anomaly and his surprise victory does not mean every South African athlete has a chance in the longest running event at the Games - I just can't help myself. As dominant as East African athletes have been in the marathon in recent decades, the world's fastest athletes only...

For all the good it did, both for me as a young fan and for South African road running, Josia Thugwane’s memorable victory in the marathon at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics made me an eternal optimist.

And as much as I’ve tried to hold myself back – understanding that Thugwane was an anomaly and his surprise victory does not mean every South African athlete has a chance in the longest running event at the Games – I just can’t help myself.

As dominant as East African athletes have been in the marathon in recent decades, the world’s fastest athletes only seem to thrive in forgiving environments.Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes tend to run well on fast, flat courses in good conditions.

But when the environment is unforgiving and conditions are tough, the playing field is levelled somewhat, and it gives the rest of the world a chance.

So the marathon races in Tokyo will not be wide open free-for-alls, but it does place South Africa’s best athletes among the potential podium contenders.

With heat and humidity again expected to slow things down, as it did in the endurance races at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, the racing in Tokyo should be more exciting than an all-out bolt for the line.

Stephen Mokoka, who finished fifth in the men’s race in Doha, will again fancy his chances.

He’s got the experience, the speed, the strength and the tactical knowledge to put up a fight in challenging conditions.

Mokoka has spent most of his career training in high-altitude Pretoria, and though he has generally avoided the fastest courses at other major races, his four victories at the Shanghai Marathon prove he has the pedigree.

Admittedly, it is an even longer shot in terms of SA’s medal hopes, but if Mokoka has a chance, so does Gerda Steyn.

Gerda Steyn will join compatriot Irvette van Zyl in the women’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Gallo Images

Better known as an ultra-marathon runner, after winning the Comrades and Two Oceans races in 2019, Steyn has showcased her ability over shorter distances in the build-up to the Games.

Based in Dubai, she is remarkably consistent, and her progress in recent years has ensured she enters the marathon in Tokyo as a dark horse who could spring a surprise.

Her national record of 2:25:28 is well off the pace of the fastest women in the world, but much like Mokoka, tough conditions could see her enter the battle for medals.

Maybe Thugwane’s victory made me too optimistic and I just can’t shake it.

Or maybe Mokoka and Steyn will give more weight to the theory that South African marathon runners will always be in the mix.