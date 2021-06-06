Niyonsaba lining up in Tokyo will be a victory for DSD athletes
Wesley Botton
For Caster Semenya, there is still some work to do if she hopes to line up alongside the Burundian at the Games, with her court battle unlikely to be concluded before the showpiece takes place.
South African Caster Semenya (left) stands next to Burundian Francine Niyonsaba after competing in a women's 2,000m race in France in 2019. While the Burundian will line up in Tokyo, Semenya is yet to qualify for the Games in the 5,000m. Picture: Geoffroy van der Hasselt / AFP
Read more on these topics