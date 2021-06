Don’t be surprised if rugby overtakes Covid as the most topical talking point in the next few weeks. While every citizen should stay aware of the virus threat, the announcement of the Springbok squad on Saturday evening has gripped the country like we haven’t experienced in the last 18 months. National Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok coach Jacque Nienaber will name a 45-man squad for the international season which includes three Tests against the British and Irish Lions. The Boks haven’t been in action since that famous win in the World Cup final of 2019, and they face...

The big squad set to be named on Saturday was specifically designed for the busy period over the next few months and to include players set to play for the South Africa A side against the visiting Lions – the team to be also coached by Nienaber and Erasmus.

Only after that SA A game will the squad be trimmed to 36 or 37 players which will be the same number that the touring Lions will bring with them to the republic.

One can therefore expect that Nienaber and Erasmus will look at the make-up of the squad a little differently to normal, with players selected who can cover more than one position.

Here one think of flank Pieter-Steph du Toit who can also play lock, centre Frans Steyn who can cover flyhalf, centre and fullback, and Johan Goosen who could cover the same three positions.

After taking over from Erasmus not long after the World Cup triumph, Nienaber will finally make his debut as Bok coach and for him the long wait is finally over.

There’s certainly excitement in the air; the Boks are back, and thankfully so.