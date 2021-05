Though the series has been won by a wide range of athletes over the years, it is rare for a real battle to be waged for top spot in the final standings of the Spar Women's 10km Grand Prix, with the winner of the campaign often decided before they even toe the line at the final leg. With organisers having confirmed, however, that the series will return next month after being scratched last year due to the pandemic, a tight contest is expected between a crop of in-form distance runners. None of them are new on the scene, but a...

With organisers having confirmed, however, that the series will return next month after being scratched last year due to the pandemic, a tight contest is expected between a crop of in-form distance runners.

None of them are new on the scene, but a trio of local athletes could be set to launch an explosive rivalry which would lift SA’s most popular road running series to new heights.

While Namibian athlete Helalia Johannes and a strong east African contingent will be eager to upset the local contenders during the lucrative six-race campaign, they are going to have to fight every step of the way against Gerda Steyn, Irvette van Zyl and Glenrose Xaba.

She hasn’t been as regular a participant as most in the annual series, as she is based overseas, and Steyn has her sights set on bigger goals at this year’s Tokyo Olympics, but hopefully she will be able to mix things up a bit in some of the Grand Prix races as well.

Having already broken the national marathon record this year, she has proved she can be a handful over any distance, and Steyn will be dangerous if she pops up during the campaign.

Van Zyl, meanwhile, will almost certainly challenge for the series crown once again, as she looks to add to the three Grand Prix titles she has already won in her career.

After dipping under 2:30:00 for the first time in the standard marathon and setting a 50km world record this season, it might be a bit much to expect another competitive 42km effort from her at the Tokyo Games.

But Van Zyl is as strong as a bakkie and she will always put up a fight in a 10km race, so if she can stay injury-free she will be in with a shout.

If anything, however, Xaba could be the strongest of all domestic challengers.

Unlike Steyn and Van Zyl, she is unlikely to have to juggle marathon races this year. Her form over the last few seasons has also been superb.

In four of her last five attempts at the half-marathon distance, Xaba has dipped under 1:10:00, and her consistency makes the 2018 Grand Prix winner one of the title favourites.

It’s not going to be easy against the foreign onslaught, and someone else could always spring a surprise, but the biggest shock this year would be a runaway champion.

The 2021 Spar Grand Prix is not even going to be a battle. It’s going to be a war.