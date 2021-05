We live in a world of Instagram bums, rocking six-packs and making sure you are dressed to the nines in the latest designer gear. But the very essence of a gym is for people to go to work on areas of their bodies in a physiological or cardiovascular manner. If people were perfect, then there would be no need for gyms. The problem lies in how you perceive yourself and the fear of people judging your wiggles, flabby arms or jiggly bum. It’s not vanity, but rather the fear of being judged or ostracised or, worse yet, intimidated. ALSO READ:...

Over the years there has been an increase in speciality gyms across South Africa that focus on taking one or more barriers out of the equation.

Fitness businesses like Curves for Women and MissFit Boxing have been pioneering the “woman only” market.

Curves developed their gyms for women who share the same fears and insecurities about training and are guaranteed a safe, supportive, understanding environment.

Missfit Boxing empowers women with self-confidence, teaching them how to box while combining cardio, strength, plyometrics and various other functional exercises.

One of the most significant aspects of a women’s only gym like MissFit is to promote community.

The ability to connect with another person with a common goal is powerful, and this is why gyms like Curves and MissFit Boxing are becoming the popular choices for women.

If you decide to attend a gym session, however, make sure you arrive prepared with an open attitude and a list of questions.

You must ask the right questions to see if what you are paying for is any good.

How to choose a good gym and what to look out for

Is your instructor qualified?

There is no way you are going to pay your accountant to teach you how to cook. You are going to look for an expert in that space. And an expert in the gym should have at least a certification in exercise physiology or exercise science, or a degree in human movement science or sports science. The more skilled your coach is, the better the programme design will be.

Does your coach focus on technique?

This is the difference between a terrible coach and a great coach. A great coach cares about you and your well-being and will take the time to teach you to do the exercises correctly. When you add lots of repetition and increase the volume of training, you need to make sure your alignment and form are top-notch, otherwise you are heading for injury. Poor alignment and the volume of reps leads to overloading the muscles and placing extra strain on your joints and tendons. A great coach always focusses on form and technique before volume.

Does your gym offer variety?

Group classes can be key to your success. Programme design must include a proper warm-up and cool down, and it should focus on multiple areas. It is impossible to cover everything in one day, so look out for the weekly schedule and plan to attend specific classes one week and alternate the following week.

Is there acceptance?

After one session, you will know if your class accepts you or if the class is geared toward higher achievers. A good coach will cater for the entire spectrum of class needs, starting from beginner to veteran warrior. If there is no tolerance to your level of fitness, change classes or change gyms.

Is there a community?

You are not joining a gym just to tone up or lose weight, but to train, feel accepted and be inspired and pushed by your teammates and coach. A good coach knows how to push you and knows when to pull back. They are always motivating and never condescending in any way. Your teammates will follow this behaviour and this will build community. The longevity of staying on a gym programme is primarily based on building a community.