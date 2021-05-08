Rudolph Jacobs
Rugby journalist
8 May 2021
8:00 am
The Bulls are strengthening their grip on local rugby

Rudolph Jacobs

Bulls director of rugby Jake White is building a ‘super team’, being true to his word after earlier promises of more big things to come.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Are the Bulls in the process of widening the gap they already hold on the other top South African rugby teams? It certainly seems to be the case, with the Bulls signing a new big-name player almost on a weekly basis. It may be an ominous signs for other Pro16 teams locally - the Sharks, Stormers and Lions - but eventually it could turn out to the benefit of SA Rugby. ALSO READ: 'Vermeulen won't be at his best, but he'll make an impact' After the announcement of the British and Irish Lions touring squad for their July tour to...

