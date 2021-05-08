The Bulls are strengthening their grip on local rugby

Are the Bulls in the process of widening the gap they already hold on the other top South African rugby teams? It certainly seems to be the case, with the Bulls signing a new big-name player almost on a weekly basis. It may be an ominous signs for other Pro16 teams locally - the Sharks, Stormers and Lions - but eventually it could turn out to the benefit of SA Rugby. ALSO READ: 'Vermeulen won't be at his best, but he'll make an impact' After the announcement of the British and Irish Lions touring squad for their July tour to...

Are the Bulls in the process of widening the gap they already hold on the other top South African rugby teams?

It certainly seems to be the case, with the Bulls signing a new big-name player almost on a weekly basis.

It may be an ominous signs for other Pro16 teams locally – the Sharks, Stormers and Lions – but eventually it could turn out to the benefit of SA Rugby.

ALSO READ: ‘Vermeulen won’t be at his best, but he’ll make an impact’

After the announcement of the British and Irish Lions touring squad for their July tour to SA, it brought new energy and enthusiasm that the tour might actually become a real event.

And in the meantime Bulls director of rugby Jake White is building a ‘super team’, being true to his word after earlier promises of more big things to come.

There have been questions about White exceeding his 45-man player cap and the limited budget of R60 million, but he has been shrewd enough to stay within those limits.

His latest big-name signing was highly-rated former Lions centre Harold Vorster, adding to their midfield depth.

This comes shortly in the wake of securing the likes of Bok flanker Marcel Coetzee from Ulster, Montpellier flank Jacques du Plessis and former Cheetahs and Bok pivot Johan Goosen, who White believes can become a top Bok again.

In contrast, the other teams have been quiet except for the odd signing by the Sharks who have gained the services of flank Siya Kolisi and maybe hooker Bongi Mbonambi as well.

The Stormers, who roped in lock Marvin Orie from the Lions, have indicated that they might be in talks with Bok hardman and hooker Malcolm Marx and former Stormers and Bok centre Juan de Jongh, but it remains unconfirmed.

The Lions, however, haven’t signed any more new big names despite losing Orie and Elton Jantjies.

They have instead preferred to invest in their younger generation like No 8 Francke Horn, cenre Manny Rass, lock Reinhard Nothnagel and the now injured duo of fullback Tiaan Swanepoel and flyhalf Gianni Lombard.

But while the other three franchises are content to develop their own resources, the Bulls are creating an empire under White and their young talent will develop under the tutelage of the experienced crop which is growing by the week.

Having already won two local competitions since emerging from the lockdown hiatus, the Bulls are setting their sights on a hattrick with the Rainbow Cup SA, and who is going to stop them?

No local team, by the looks of it.