It’s difficult to gauge their victory against a depleted field at the World Athletics Relays championship, which was missing a few powerhouse nations, but the South African 4x100m team can take some real positives from their performance in Silesia last week after reinforcing their status among the best in the world.

Athletics SA received a lot of criticism for not making enough effort in preparing the relay squad for major events after the country experienced a sprint revolution which was launched by Simon Magakwe’s historic first sub-10 100m in 2014.

The federation, however, has since done well to appoint Paul Gorries as national relay coach and organise training camps in recent years.

The result is the formation of a 4x100m squad which will target a medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

The team which won the World Relays – Thando Dlodlo, Gift Leotlela, Clarence Munyai and Akani Simbine – could look very different to the one that turns out at the Games.

Simbine’s place, at this stage, is the only spot which has been cemented, with the SA 100m record holder firmly establishing himself on the anchor leg.

Munyai, the national 200m record holder, has been a useful member of the squad but he has struggled to show form in individual races.

If 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk makes himself available or former World Championships 200m medallist Anaso Jobodwana regains his best form, either of them could snatch Munyai’s place on the top bend if he doesn’t find top gear soon.

Similarly, while Dlodlo and Leotlela have both shown real potential, they will have a hard time retaining their places on the first and second legs if the likes of Magakwe, Henricho Bruintjies and Emile Erasmus are able to return to full fitness.

Aside from the display of depth, another plus to take from their World Relays victory is that the SA squad – which earned African Championships gold and Commonwealth Games silver in 2018 – have again proved they can win in challenging conditions after contesting the final in very cold weather.

So as many changes as we might see this season and whatever conditions Tokyo might bring, the country has a strong enough foundation in the 4x100m relay that whoever represents South Africa in Tokyo will be confident of reaching the podium.

They will be one of the nation’s biggest medal hopes at the multi-sport showpiece and they’ve repeatedly shown enough BMT to suggest they will deliver.