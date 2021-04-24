Ken Borland
Sports Journalist
4 minute read
24 Apr 2021
8:05 am
Columnists
Columnists | Premium

It is time for the Members Council to give up the stonewalling

Ken Borland

In terms of the criteria for directors, the nominations committee can decide whether they want an emphasis on a cricket background or skills in legal affairs, accounting or finance.

The future of cricket is now in the hands of the Members Council at CSA. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Getty Images
  I suppose one should pay Cricket South Africa’s Members Council their dues for the sort of sheer bloody-mindedness and obstinacy that, if our batsmen could replicate it at the crease, would ensure that the Proteas never lose another Test match. But now, with the game in this country teetering on the precipice, it really is time for them to give up the stonewalling and save us all a lot of time, effort and frustration, by accepting the inevitable changes in governance that will bring a majority independent board. Ultimately, they are trying to defy the sports minister, which is...

Read more on these topics