Swimming, unlike many other sports, rewards athletes almost entirely based on form. That seems simplistic because, well, of course it does, right? Well, not quite. The tactics, conditions and circumstances in other codes open the door for athletes who might not be the fastest but can rely on other strengths to put up a fight. There are obviously tactics involved in swimming, such as pacing, which is crucial in any code. But unlike athletics, for example, where a middle-distance runner can control the pace in a lead group, swimmers are confined to lanes over every distance. ALSO READ: Schoenmaker...

Swimming, unlike many other sports, rewards athletes almost entirely based on form.

That seems simplistic because, well, of course it does, right?

Well, not quite.

The tactics, conditions and circumstances in other codes open the door for athletes who might not be the fastest but can rely on other strengths to put up a fight.

There are obviously tactics involved in swimming, such as pacing, which is crucial in any code.

But unlike athletics, for example, where a middle-distance runner can control the pace in a lead group, swimmers are confined to lanes over every distance.

ALSO READ: Schoenmaker opens Olympic campaign with a bang

They also compete in an enclosed arena which largely eliminates issues surrounding weather conditions.

And while they can slip on the blocks, a swimmer can’t fall during a race, which is a constant concern for runners who are in a bunch. In water, falling is literally impossible.

Therefore, when swimmers are standing on the blocks, you can bet your bottom dollar that the entrant in the best form will win.

So when we’re looking at potential medal contenders at major championships in swimming, there are far fewer complications than there are in other sports.

The swimmers in the best form are going to bag the medals, almost every time.

For that reason, more than any other, Tatjana Schoenmaker must be considered our nation’s best medal hope at the Tokyo Olympics.

ALSO READ: Chad le Clos tips Tatjana Schoenmaker to reach podium on Olympic debut

We do, of course, have multiple contenders in various codes, but there are too many variables to be confident in what to expect from the SA team.

Chad le Clos’ experience must also count on his side when he looks to add to his four career medals at the Games, but in terms of pure form, he’s going to have a rough time holding off the charge from his younger opponents.

Based on her current form, however, if Schoenmaker can stay injury-free between now and July, she’s going to have the best chance of reaching the podium of any member of the national squad.

The record-breaking form she has displayed at the national championships this week bodes well in the build-up to the Tokyo showpiece.

While the SA squad might not have any guarantees, Schoenmaker is about as close as we’re going to get, not because she’s better than contenders in other codes but because she competes in a sport which rewards those who are in the best condition.

And considering she still has four months to sharpen up for the Olympics, she is already looking like our best bet. – Wesley Botton