2 minute read
10 Apr 2021
7:00 am
Columnists
Columnists | Premium

Lions tour: World champion Boks have target on their back

It will also be the third time in a row that the Lions face the Boks as the reigning world champions after the tours of 1997 and 2009, with the Boks having won the World Cups of 1995 and 2007.

As World Cup winners, the Springboks now have a target on their back. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images
  Why do most sports fans get a thrill seeing champion sports teams or individuals lose or do badly – even if it’s only on the odd occasion? It's probably got to do with the fact that people like to embrace the underdog and for a long-reigning champion to lose just brings back that competitive edge. I remember as a child how boxing legend Mohammed Ali was shocked by little-known Leon Spinks and when tennis legends like Bjorn Borg and Martina Navratilova dared to lose on the odd occasion. These upsets created news headlines and in similar vein the Aussie...

Read more on these topics