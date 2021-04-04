Wayde is back, and he’s going to be tough to beat

Wayde van Niekerk proved once again this week that he is a very unique sprinter. It’s not just that he has desire, determination or talent. He posseses those traits, but so do other athletes. Most mortals, however, have a trigger. There’s a point during physical exercise when our brains force our bodies to stop. It’s the reason nobody dies as they cross the finish line in an ultra-marathon. We don’t give every ounce of energy we have. We can’t. But Van Niekerk, it seems, either doesn’t have that instinct or he has the remarkable ability to switch it off. After...

Wayde van Niekerk proved once again this week that he is a very unique sprinter.

It’s not just that he has desire, determination or talent. He posseses those traits, but so do other athletes.

Most mortals, however, have a trigger. There’s a point during physical exercise when our brains force our bodies to stop.

It’s the reason nobody dies as they cross the finish line in an ultra-marathon. We don’t give every ounce of energy we have. We can’t.

But Van Niekerk, it seems, either doesn’t have that instinct or he has the remarkable ability to switch it off.

After making a patchy comeback last year which was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the two-time 400m world champion delivered an explosive performance to win the men’s 200m race in 20.10 (with a deceptive +2.1m/s tailwind) at the ASA Athletix Invitational at Ruimsig on Tuesday.

Even more impressive was the way he dismantled a world-class line-up, which included in-form national 100m record holder Akani Simbine, in wet and windy conditions.

Shortly after the race, Van Niekerk sat down against a wall to catch his breath on the sidelines, and local media have become accustomed to interviewing him while he’s still recovering.

All athletes need time to recover, of course, but Van Niekerk always needs more. He has more energy to replace.

After winning his first world title in 2015, he was stretchered off the track, rattling his body so hard that he landed up in hospital.

A few years ago after a Diamond League race in Zurich, Irish journalist Cathal Dennehy discovered the South African star doubled over in the mixed zone.

“I asked him if this is normal for him,” Dennehy posted on social media.

“Always,” was Van Niekerk’s response.

“Even in training?” Dennehy asked.

“Always.”

And that’s it. That’s what has given Van Niekerk the ability to return to full-flight elite competition after bouncing back from a serious knee injury which threatened to ruin his career.

Having showcased his form this week, it’s not his desire, his commitment or his talent which should be most feared by the athletes who will face him on the international circuit this year.

It’s the ability he has to fight off the build-up of lactic acid in his legs while his opponents are left clawing for the line.

The great Michael Johnson possessed the same trait, and it served him well.

Having already broken Johnson’s world record, Van Niekerk hopes to go even quicker as he sets his sights on a 400m title defence at this year’s Tokyo Olympics, and based on his most recent performance, the race is on.

And if anyone wants to stop him, they’re going to have to dig deep and find that switch because Van Niekerk has already mastered the use of it, and it looks like he’s back for good.

