Wayde is back, and he’s going to be tough to beat

Columnists

Van Niekerk dismantled a world-class line-up this week which included in-form national 100m record holder Akani Simbine.

Wesley Botton
04 Apr 2021
07:12:54 AM
Former 400m world champion Wayde van Niekerk. Picture: Gallo Images

Wayde van Niekerk proved once again this week that he is a very unique sprinter. It’s not just that he has desire, determination or talent. He posseses those traits, but so do other athletes. Most mortals, however, have a trigger. There’s a point during physical exercise when our brains force our bodies to stop. It’s the reason nobody dies as they cross the finish line in an ultra-marathon. We don’t give every ounce of energy we have. We can’t. But Van Niekerk, it seems, either doesn’t have that instinct or he has the remarkable ability to switch it off. After...

