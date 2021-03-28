The day I met Jimmy Abbott – and didn’t know it

The day I met Jimmy Abbott – and didn’t know itColumnists 1 hour ago
It was only later, when I googled his name, that I discovered the true identity of the eager voter.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Africa 180 rescued from Mozambique hotel after insurgent attack: security source
News Dirco verifying reports that South African was killed in Mozambique insurgent attacks
local soccer OPINION: Empty stadiums suck the soul out of football
Multimedia In pictures: 365 days of lockdown
State Capture Zuma lashes Zondo bid to ‘put his physical body behind prison doors’