We are getting to that time when we all start playing selector by picking our starting XVs.

The announcement earlier this week that SA Rugby and the board of the British and Irish Lions are aligned to have the tour continue on South African soil has created a bit of a buzz. There is all of a sudden a little more interest in the form of the players, with anticipation growing to see the World Cup winning Boks in action again.

Admittedly, there are still many questions that need to be answered before the Lions actually arrive in South Africa, such as what Covid protocols will be in place and whether fans will be allowed back into the stadiums.

But the mere thought of seeing the World Cup champions running out again on the park after 18 months has got the blood pumping again.

SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber are in the privileged position that they will be able to retain and lean on the majority of the squad that did duty in Japan – a big boost for the Boks’ chances against the Lions.

Obviously missing will be the retired trio of prop Beast Mtawarira, flank Francois Louw and hooker Schalk Brits.

There are also concerns about the fitness of injured locks Lood de Jager and RG Snyman, but it is hoped they will both be ready by the time the tour kicks off.

Many South Africans who don’t follow rugby that closely might be wondering why such a big fuss is being made of the Lions coming to South Africa in July and August, but the reasons are quite obvious.

First of all, the Lions only tour one of the southern hemisphere countries of New Zealand, South Africa and Australia every four years, which means they only visit our shores every 12 years.

Secondly, the Lions are made up of the four home unions of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland which effectively means it is four countries combined against one.

Before the days of isolation they toured South Africa every six or seven years namely in 1955, 1962, 1968, 1974 and 1980.

But after the 1980 tour and South Africa going into sporting isolation, the Lions only returned here in 1997 – an absence of 17 years.

The last time the Lions toured South Africa was in 2009 – a full 12 years ago and the reason why hosting the Lions and playing against them is so special. It’s a unique experience and something every player – on both sides – cherishes.

Some players never get to face the Lions, but for some it could happen twice.

That small group of still playing South Africans includes flyhalf Morne Steyn, centre Frans Steyn, scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar, and hooker Bismarck du Plessis, who all faced the Lions in 2009. Will any of them get a call-up later this year?

So yes, the tour has to happen; it just makes sense.

