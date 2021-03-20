Come on CJ Stander – you’re way too young to be retiring

When exactly is it the right time for a top rugby player to call it a day, or for any sports star for that matter? The issue was again put back on the discussion table after South Africa-born Ireland rugby star and eighthman CJ Stander suddenly decided to retire at the end of this international season. Stander is just 30 and after earning 50 caps for Ireland and 150 for his club Munster, Stander cited family reasons for his decision to return to his country of birth. It is however common knowledge that a forward can go on well into...

It is however common knowledge that a forward can go on well into his 30s, while a backline player would probably consider to have his playing days numbered after reaching the 30-plus mark.

There are, however, exceptions in the case of backline players, who have continued to perform at optimum level despite being deep into their 30s, like the Cheetahs’ Bok duo of centre Frans Steyn, 33, and scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar, 37.

They are both still considered to be on top of their game.

Former Lions captains such as flyhalf Andre Pretorius and flank Cobus “Baywatch” Grobbelaar always said they would retire when coaches regarded them as no longer being good enough – or when the passion for the game has left them.

So in Stander’s case 30 is way too young for such a great rugby player to retire and once he is back in SA, he will no doubt be approached by unions like the Bulls, where he had his first taste of senior rugby.

He could even reach legendary status like the Bulls duo of lock Victor Matfield and hooker Schalk Brits, who continued to play for the Boks until they were 38.

Then there was Johan Ackermann, who was 37 in 2007 when he made his last Test appearance.

Although not eligible for the Boks, Stander could still add massive value at provincial level.

Both Matfield and Brits remarked before retiring they would continue playing until such time when they felt that their bodies couldn’t handle the knocks anymore.

Another prime example is the legendary Bok flyhalf Naas Botha, who almost made a miracle comeback in 1995 at the age of 37 to try qualify for the World Cup.

Botha was 33 when he won his last Currie Cup for the Bulls in 1991 and 34 when he played his last Test for the Boks in 1992.

And nobody would dare ask Bulls captain Duane Vermeulen, at 34, when he will retire.

Come on CJ – you have at least five good years left in you.

