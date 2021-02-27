Have Maharaj and Morris played their way into Proteas team?

The T20 Challenge comes to an end in Durban this weekend with the Dolphins, inspired by Keshav Maharaj, in prime position at the top of the log and having already guaranteed a place in Sunday’s final.

There are no guarantees when it comes to Proteas selection of course, but it would be a major shock if left-arm spinner Maharaj was not in the South African squad for the T20 series against Pakistan starting on April 10 in Gauteng.

The first-choice Test spinner has been the bowler of the tournament, without question. In 16 overs before Friday’s match against the Titans, many of them in the powerplay, Maharaj had conceded just 55 runs at an incredible economy rate of only 3.43 runs per over. He had seven wickets in the bag as well.

Whether Maharaj makes it into the Proteas starting XI is another matter, however. If wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is still considered the first-choice white-ball spinner – and Maharaj has certainly outbowled him in this tournament – then playing two spinners who are not batsmen would be risky.

Conditions in Johannesburg and Centurion are also not going to be as subcontinental as in Durban. But that being said, spin is going to play a key role at the T20 World Cup in India in October/November and Maharaj might turn out to be our most effective T20 spinner.

If both Shamsi and Maharaj are to play, it means South Africa will need a proper pace bowler who is good enough to bat at number seven. As luck would have it, the second-most economical bowler in the T20 Challenge happens to fit that bill perfectly – Chris Morris (4.67).

Bur for Morris, who has just gone for the highest ever sum at an IPL auction, to make a return for the Proteas, two things would need to happen.

Firstly, it may not qualify as a feud between the two of them, but there is known to be some iciness between Morris and CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith.

The former Proteas captain said some uncomplimentary things about the all-rounder’s heart and consistency while he was a television commentator, but perhaps he has mistaken Morris’s smiley personality and laid-back demeanour for not caring.

Smith made a similar mistake when he first became captain and hastened the end of Lance Klusener’s international career, thinking his comment after their 2003 World Cup exit that they would have “more time for fishing” indicated a lack of commitment.

The second obstacle though is that Morris is in demand in T20 leagues around the world, as his R32 million price tag for the IPL shows. If the Proteas want him, they are going to have to woo him a bit in order to ensure he is properly available in the build-up to the World Cup.

Spinners have generally made the batsmen squirm in helpful conditions at Kingsmead, but Sisanda Magala is one pace bowler who has also pushed himself firmly into contention for a Proteas call-up.

He has been named in national squads before and has taken 10 wickets in four matches in Durban, doing especially well in difficult times like the death.

Hopefully the selectors don’t shy away from choosing the burly, skilful seamer just because of his physical characteristics. Robbie Frylinck has been most unfairly criticised for his physical shape, considering how consistently good he has been for the Dolphins.

It’s the batting that has been a bit disappointing, even taking into account that conditions have been tricky in Durban.

It’s the strike-rates that have been worrying – only five of the top-20 batsmen in the averages (Van der Dussen, Miller, Linde, Migael Pretorus and Smuts) are hitting 130+ in terms of runs per 100 balls, which is considered the benchmark for international T20 cricket.

The failure of any new young guns to grab the limelight in Durban means it’s probably going to be the same old faces in the Proteas batting line-up against Pakistan.

