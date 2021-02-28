 
 
Some advice for Caster: Try qualifying for Tokyo by focusing on the 5,000m

Columnists

It’s going to take a special effort from the 800m specialist – be it in the 200m or the 5,000m – but we all know she’s a special athlete.

Wesley Botton
28 Feb 2021
06:30:29 AM
Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya could compete in the 200m event at this year's Tokyo Games, but our writer suggests the 5,000m might be a better distance for the star track athlete. Picture: Getty Images

Though she continues to fight gender regulations in court, Caster Semenya is still suspended from competing in her specialist 800m event, and her versatility will be pushed to its limits ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. In order to compete without taking hormone suppressants, Semenya must race outside the banned range of distances (400m-1,500m) for DSD athletes, and her best options for the Tokyo Games are the 200m and 5,000m events. And while she has confirmed she is likely to focus on the 200m sprint for the foreseeable future, she might have done better to go the other way by picking...

