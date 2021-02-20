How the Sharks topped Kolisi’s wish list: A culture of embracing diversity

PREMIUM!
How the Sharks topped Kolisi’s wish list: A culture of embracing diversityColumnists 4 days ago
With a motto that reads “We are an inclusive culture underpinned by diversity” the Durban-based team resonated with new acquisition Siya Kolisi.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19
Breaking News Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set
Eish! Helen Zille: I did not put microchip in man’s brain
matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked
matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021