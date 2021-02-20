 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

How the Sharks topped Kolisi’s wish list: A culture of embracing diversity

Columnists 4 days ago

With a motto that reads “We are an inclusive culture underpinned by diversity” the Durban-based team resonated with new acquisition Siya Kolisi.

Ken Borland
20 Feb 2021
08:00:36 AM
PREMIUM!
How the Sharks topped Kolisi’s wish list: A culture of embracing diversity

Siya Kolisi has said the new energy at the Sharks was a big plus factor for him as he was revealed as a new acquisition this week. Picture: Getty Images

The improvement in Sharks rugby has been most apparent on the field as they led Super Rugby before Covid struck and then reached the final of the Currie Cup, only losing in extra time to the Bulls, but those gains are also dependent on the excellent work done behind the scenes by the administrators. This may be Sean Everitt’s first major coaching gig but he has a wise rugby head and his player management is superb; the team culture he has helped develop at Kings Park has been phenomenal. The Sharks also have an outstanding CEO of vision in Eduard...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
New investment partners will ‘take Sharks to the next level’, says SuperSport CEO 22.2.2021
Tambwe leaves the Sharks to join White’s Bulls in Pretoria 19.2.2021
Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract 18.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19 

Breaking News Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set

Eish! Helen Zille: I did not put microchip in man’s brain

matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked 

matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.