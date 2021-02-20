 
 
Boks versus Lions in Oz: It’s getting closer to becoming a reality

Columnists

It won’t come as great news to Bok supporters, but it seems likely to be the only workable option left to enable the tour to still take place.

Rudolph Jacobs
20 Feb 2021
06:25:22 AM
Boks versus Lions in Oz: It’s getting closer to becoming a reality

Will the British and Irish Lions, and all their fans, tour to South Africa later this year, or will the Australians get the best of the series? Picture: Getty Images

By all accounts the Springboks’ series against the British and Irish Lions is heading for the inevitable – being staged Down Under in Australia. It won’t come as great news to Bok supporters, but it seems likely to be the only workable option left to enable the tour to still take place. Initially three options were put on the table – to continue with the tour in South Africa, but possibly without fans, move it to the United Kingdom, with or without fans, or postpone it. Two of those options seem to have been thrown out the window – postponing...

