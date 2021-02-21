‘Clean eating’ to fuel your body: Five tips to boost your performance

The first question on most athletes’ minds when tackling nutrition for game performance, weight loss or muscle gain is: “What supplements can I take?” There is a reason vitamins and supplements are a multi-billion-dollar industry, because with clever marketing and your vulnerability, these giants in the industry will, and can, sell you anything. When talking about game-winning nutrition, it is not found first through supplementation, but rather what is at the end of your fork. The magic of “clean eating” starts with bringing things back down to the purest, most natural form of fuel that can power your body for...

The first question on most athletes’ minds when tackling nutrition for game performance, weight loss or muscle gain is: “What supplements can I take?”

There is a reason vitamins and supplements are a multi-billion-dollar industry, because with clever marketing and your vulnerability, these giants in the industry will, and can, sell you anything.

When talking about game-winning nutrition, it is not found first through supplementation, but rather what is at the end of your fork.

The magic of “clean eating” starts with bringing things back down to the purest, most natural form of fuel that can power your body for performance, growth and recovery.

So, what does it mean to eat clean? In order to answer that, you need to fist understand the concept of fuel.

If you take your car to the garage and put inferior fuel mixed with additives in your tank, what do you think is going to happen to your car as you drive down the road?

Your car will still run but it will start smoking, it will jerk a little and when you need the power the most on the uphill, you won’t be able to generate it.

The same concept applies to your body when adding junk food which is calorie-rich but nutrient deficient.

An example of “calorie rich but nutrient deficient” would be sweets, chips and cold drinks, to name but a few.

What your body needs is clean, raw nutrients which will be used up in the body to power your performance.

Below are top five tips to help you revert back to clean eating.

1 Water

Good, clean filtered water with natural minerals and a low alkaline php is the first start to your “clean eating” journey. Your body is made up of 60% water according to H.H Mitchell’s Journal of Biological Chemistry, so it is critically important to stay well hydrated. Water is needed for optimal body functioning and if you are dehydrated, your body wont function at a high level.

2 Keep it Raw

The rule of thumb is where possible, keep it raw with regards to your fruits and vegetables. It’s not to say you can’t steam or boil but part of the essential nutrients are left behind in the pot. Fruits and vegetables contain vital nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, trace minerals and antioxidants and help reduce the acidity in the blood stream and reduce inflammation.

3 Reduce Simple Carbs

Try reduce the amount of simple and refined carbs you eat and remember, a little indulgence now and then is perfectly normal and healthy. As delicious as cake, muffins, bread, cereals, instant oats, regular pasta and white rice sound, they all add to your performance woes. Your body does not like refined food because they have a high glycaemic index which rapidly spikes your blood sugar levels, causing a system to overload.

That’s why you want to fall asleep on the couch. Simple carbs do not help your performance, but hamper it, and that is why you need to focus on smaller portions of more complex carbs such as whole grains, nuts, fruits, legumes and starchy vegetables. This will give you a lower GI output, which means sustained energy.

4 Quality proteins

Performing athletes need good quality protein to maintain muscle structure, repair damaged tissue from exercise and increase muscle size and strength. The secret here is, instead of obtaining your large protein source from animal meat, try opting for plant-based protein.

In the past people would often think of a big piece of steak, eggs and boiled chicken breasts as their main portions but new research is leaning more towards plant-based proteins. Steak, eggs and chicken are definitely on the list but in moderation.

Rather choose protein low in alkaline which packs the protein punch which tuna sashimi, wild salmon, poached eggs and cottage cheese give. For the plant-based protein power, aim for quinoa, hemp seeds, peanut butter, oats, broccoli, soya beans, almonds flaxseed and lentils.

5 Avoid snack and over-indulgence.

Snacks are important for high-performing individuals; it allows athletes to fuel their bodies with the right nutrients for a late afternoon training session or before an early morning match. It is important to remember; we eat for purpose and what you put into your mouth has to relate to what outcome you want from your body.

Every eaten chip, chocolate or junk food will add to your body feeling heavy, mind clouded and lethargic. All the attributes your body doesn’t need. Don’t over-eat, but try and chew more.

Cutting out the junk, fried, sugary and refined carb foods and focusing on more raw, organic, natural, clean eating will give you the biggest boost to your sporting performance that any gym work will do.

Having a high-performance car performing “constantly” at high performance means you are using the right fuels to sustain those levels. Give it anything else, and don’t expect it to behave the way you thought it would.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.