Irvette van Zyl versus Gerda Steyn: Could a virtual showdown be on the cards?

Columnists 5 days ago

The war horse versus the phenom. It should be a cracking battle.

Wesley Botton
21 Feb 2021
07:02:18 AM
Irvette van Zyl versus Gerda Steyn: Could a virtual showdown be on the cards?

Irvette van Zyl, seen here at the 2019 Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in Cape Town, is hoping to return to competitive running at the Hamburg Marathon in April. Picture: Getty Images

One a young prodigy who evolved into a gutsy front-runner, and the other a late bloomer with tremendous potential, Irvette van Zyl and Gerda Steyn both have opportunities to break new ground as they gear up for international marathon races. Van Zyl has confirmed she will run the Hamburg Marathon in Germany in April, and while Steyn has not yet unveiled the event she is planning to contest, she too looks set to race over the 42.2km distance in Europe within the next couple of months. A competitive athlete on the domestic circuit since she was a teenager, 33-year-old Van...

