Belief and vision – the two things that drove Meyer’s Bulls are now driving White’s team

Columnists 3 weeks ago

The two former Springbok coaches have similar characteristic traits that have helped turn their teams into winning combinations.

Ken Borland
06 Feb 2021
08:00:05 AM
Victor Matfield (left) in discussion with his former coach Jake White. Picture: Getty Images

One of the most vital aspects of the Bulls’ success this season has been belief, and in this respect they have reminded me a bit of the last great side to play out of Loftus Versfeld, the one that won three Super Rugby crowns and five Currie Cup titles between 2002 and 2010. Even when Jake White’s team were 10 points down with less than 20 minutes to go in the Currie Cup final against the Sharks last weekend, there seemed to be a single-minded focus that even though they had looked an ill-disciplined, ragged lot for long periods of...

