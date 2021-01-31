 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Organisers of Tokyo Olympic Games are bordering on the edge of delusion

Columnists 4 weeks ago

As sad as it is, it is perhaps best to put everyone out of their misery sooner rather than later and push the “cancel” button.

Wesley Botton
31 Jan 2021
07:00:47 AM
PREMIUM!
Organisers of Tokyo Olympic Games are bordering on the edge of delusion

A woman wearing a protective face mask takes pictures of an Olympic Rings monument near the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, in Tokyo, Japan. According to the writer the time has come to pull the plug on the Games. Picture: EPA

In 1906, organisers decided to break tradition by holding what they hoped would be the first biennial Olympic Games. Rather than every four years, as was the plan when the modern Olympics were launched in 1896, they wanted an edition to be held every two years. Hosted by Athens, it was a complete flop and the idea was scrapped. The Olympics works the way it is, and it relies on a few aspects to succeed. So it’s starting to seem very desperate that the organisers of the Tokyo Games have still not called it off. Aside from issues that are...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Five years on, Rio stars need to reignite careers in Olympic qualifying race 25.2.2021
US consults Japan, S.Korea on N.Korea review 19.2.2021
Olympic medallist charged with running drug ring in Australia 16.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.