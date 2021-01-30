 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The burden of captaincy is robbing the Proteas of a batting genius in De Kock

Columnists 4 weeks ago

The South African team have scored more than 300 just once in their last 23 innings in Asia dating back to July 2014.

Ken Borland
30 Jan 2021
06:20:24 AM
PREMIUM!
The burden of captaincy is robbing the Proteas of a batting genius in De Kock

Quinton de Kock's captaincy and poor batting form is again being questioned. Picture: Getty Images

A decidedly undistinguished performance by the Proteas saw them lose the first Test against Pakistan by the large margin of seven wickets. The batting, after posting totals of just 220 and 245, will once again be in the spotlight, but the fielding was also far inferior to that of the home side and the bowlers, while toiling manfully, lost the plot badly on the third morning. A couple of key catches were missed in Pakistan’s first innings after they had been reduced to 27/4, and there were also numerous ground fielding errors that released whatever pressure had been painstakingly built...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
India crush England inside two days to take series lead 25.2.2021
SA’s R32m man Morris admired in the IPL, not wanted by Proteas 25.2.2021
England on the ropes as India take control in third Test 24.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.