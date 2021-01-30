The burden of captaincy is robbing the Proteas of a batting genius in De Kock

PREMIUM!
The burden of captaincy is robbing the Proteas of a batting genius in De KockColumnists 4 weeks ago
The South African team have scored more than 300 just once in their last 23 innings in Asia dating back to July 2014.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled
Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair
Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options
Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel
Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides