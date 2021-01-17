 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Athlete or addict: Which side of Luvo will win the fight?

Columnists 15 mins ago

Manyonga is one of the most talented athletes South Africa has produced, but he has struggled throughout his career, fighting an internal battle with himself.

Wesley Botton
17 Jan 2021
07:45:42 AM
PREMIUM!
Athlete or addict: Which side of Luvo will win the fight?

Long jumper Luvo Manyonga in action at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha. Picture: Getty Images

A few years ago, I witnessed perhaps the most spectacular single athletic performance I’ve ever seen, but it was achieved by an enigma, and it didn’t even count. After two no jumps at the national championships, and facing elimination, Luvo Manyonga was expected to make a composed, comfortable attempt and stay well behind the line on take-off, in order to ensure he stayed in the competition. Instead, Manyonga launched himself into the air with all the restraint of a ravenous beast. From the press box, which is tucked away at the back of the stands, it can be quite difficult...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment WATCH: Military helicopter rescues Lochvaal family from flood

Africa Who is Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa’s longest serving leaders?

Motoring News Baby SUV boom: What SA buyers can expect in 2021

Gaming and Tech WhatsApp delays data sharing change after backlash

Business News Big fight about small business


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.