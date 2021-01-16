 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Currie Cup semi-finals: Who’s going to pull off the shock win away from home?

Columnists 8 hours ago

There have been plenty of surprises over the years and playing in familiar surroundings is no guarantee of a passage into the final.

Rudolph Jacobs
16 Jan 2021
08:00:42 AM
PREMIUM!
Currie Cup semi-finals: Who’s going to pull off the shock win away from home?

The Transvaal Currie Cup winning team from 1994 included from left, the late Gerbrand Grobler, captain Francois Pienaar and Uli Schmidt. The team beat the Free State 56-33 in the final, played at the old Springbok Park cricket ground, in Bloemfontein. Who will advance from the semi-finals next weekend to get the chance to play for glory in the final? Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/ Gallo Images

The venue for this year’s Currie Cup final seems to be set in stone – or is it? In just about everyone’s books the Bulls are the front-runners to host this year’s final on 30 January, but no less than three of the four semi-finalists are in with a real chance to host the showpiece game. The only team who will play away regardless of whether they win are the Lions. Even if they shock the Bulls in the playoffs they will have to travel for the final because they finished fourth and were the final finisher after the regular...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Gaming and Tech WhatsApp delays data sharing change after backlash

Business News Big fight about small business

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.