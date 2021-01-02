 
 
Boucher has a mandate to win, and Faf remains a key part of his plans

Columnists

There is no doubt a rebuilding Proteas team thoroughly enjoy having the cool, calm wisdom of Du Plessis during their first Test against Sri Lanka.

Ken Borland
02 Jan 2021
11:15:54 AM
Veteran batsman Faf du Plessis celebrates after reaching 150 in the first Test against Sri Lanka. Picture: Gallo Images

It is certainly part of Proteas coach Mark Boucher’s mandate to ensure a steady flow of youngsters come through and perform at international level, but his No 1 priority is for South Africa to have a winning cricket team, hence his decision to stick with veteran former captain Faf du Plessis, a move which was thoroughly justified in the first Test against Sri Lanka. The 36-year-old Du Plessis scored a magnificent, career-best 199 runs, an innings which began under pressure with South Africa slipping from 200 for two when he came to the crease, to 220 for four. Thanks to...

