Boucher has a mandate to win, and Faf remains a key part of his plans

It is certainly part of Proteas coach Mark Boucher’s mandate to ensure a steady flow of youngsters come through and perform at international level, but his No 1 priority is for South Africa to have a winning cricket team, hence his decision to stick with veteran former captain Faf du Plessis, a move which was thoroughly justified in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The 36-year-old Du Plessis scored a magnificent, career-best 199 runs, an innings which began under pressure with South Africa slipping from 200 for two when he came to the crease, to 220 for four.

Thanks to the class and skill of Du Plessis, and the help of the lower-middle order, the Proteas were able to post 621, setting up an innings win that seemed most unlikely when Sri Lanka scored 396 batting first. It was the third highest first innings total South Africa have conceded in a Test they have gone on to win.

There is no doubt a rebuilding Proteas team thoroughly enjoy having the cool, calm wisdom of Du Plessis still around, not least of all the new captain, Quinton de Kock.

“It’s important to have senior guys with experience. People always talk about youngsters coming through but you need a balance,” De Kock said after the first Test.

“Faf really showed his experience. You need that under pressure. He showed his leadership and how to handle the pressure because he’s been through those situations many times before.

“It helps me too to have good leaders in the team, and although I’ve never captained a team before in first-class cricket, I have stood next to Faf for most of my Test career so I very much knew what the captaincy was about.”

Boucher, who has taken a lot of flak in the last year for sticking with his former captain, described the presence of Du Plessis as being like “gold dust”.

“I know what Faf is worth. I understand what he has done for South Africa,” Boucher said.

“He’s a great player who went through a bit of a dip in form but his place was never under pressure for me. You need experience and he showed that in this game. He did very good work over the Covid lockdown period on his technique and he looks very comfortable at the crease now.

“He really wanted to score big runs and he is gold dust to us. It’s nice to have him in such good form and good spirits. We’re going to need him in the big series coming up.”

After the Test series loss to England at the start of 2020, I wrote a column asking where Du Plessis fitted into the future red-ball plans of the Proteas. I said the only question I would ask Faf before selecting him for the team would be: “Are you still enjoying your cricket?”

The sheer hunger Du Plessis has shown in getting as fit as he has ever been over Lockdown and continuing to work on improving his game are all the proof one needs to know that South Africa’s ninth highest Test run-getter is still loving the sport.

“The lockdown really helped. Mentally it allowed me to freshen up, but I also knew I could control how fit I was,” Du Plessis said after his 199.

“People say I’m at the end of my career but it depends on how good your body is. How fit you are is much more important than your age, so I really pushed myself.

“I may be 36 but I feel fitter than ever before. I’m moving better now than when I was 23/24. Now the younger guys must stay with me.

“I’ve definitely scored hundreds against better attacks and in hotter conditions and match situations, so this innings was not close to some of those, but from a timing and statement point of view it showed those who doubt my ability that nothing has changed and I am still trying to improve.”

The last part of that sentence – “I am still trying to improve” – is the clincher: the still-hungry Du Plessis should be part of the Test team for the foreseeable future and the often wonky South African batting line-up will definitely reap the benefits of having the man for all situations there.

