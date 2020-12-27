 
 
Visibility of Proteas’ gesture fine, but how convincing was it?

Columnists

It was a news-filled build-up to the first Test, with the announcement of Jacques Kallis joining the England coaching team and Robin Jackman sadly passing away on Christmas Day.

Ken Borland
27 Dec 2020
06:30:34 AM
Visibility of Proteas' gesture fine, but how convincing was it?

The Proteas players seemed unsure of when to raise their fists in their show of support for Black Lives Matter before the first Test against Sri Lanka at Centurion on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

The effectiveness of a gesture has much to do with its visibility and I’m not sure how the Proteas’ raised-fist gesture before the start of the first Test against Sri Lanka was captured by the TV cameras or how it came across on screens across the land. But watching it at SuperSport Park on Saturday morning, it looked a little awkward and unconvincing. Cricket South Africa did issue a statement before the start of the Test tipping the media off that the demonstration of the Proteas’ support for the Black Lives Matter campaign would take place “at the beginning of...

