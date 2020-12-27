Visibility of Proteas’ gesture fine, but how convincing was it?

The effectiveness of a gesture has much to do with its visibility and I’m not sure how the Proteas’ raised-fist gesture before the start of the first Test against Sri Lanka was captured by the TV cameras or how it came across on screens across the land. But watching it at SuperSport Park on Saturday morning, it looked a little awkward and unconvincing. Cricket South Africa did issue a statement before the start of the Test tipping the media off that the demonstration of the Proteas’ support for the Black Lives Matter campaign would take place “at the beginning of...

The effectiveness of a gesture has much to do with its visibility and I’m not sure how the Proteas’ raised-fist gesture before the start of the first Test against Sri Lanka was captured by the TV cameras or how it came across on screens across the land. But watching it at SuperSport Park on Saturday morning, it looked a little awkward and unconvincing.

Cricket South Africa did issue a statement before the start of the Test tipping the media off that the demonstration of the Proteas’ support for the Black Lives Matter campaign would take place “at the beginning of the series”. I would have expected it to happen during the anthem, which would have been easy to co-ordinate and full of meaning.

Instead we were given an awkward few moments after Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika where the players looked at each other like the kids in a poorly-rehearsed choir, Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar, on the right-hand end of the line, raised their fists and then the rest hesitated, before eventually everyone followed suit.

One can only hope the team shows better cohesion as batting and bowling units.

And one presumes they will also make a better fist of paying tribute to the much-loved Robin Jackman, who passed away on Christmas Day, when they wear black armbands in honour of the former England cricketer on Sunday’s second day.

Jackman may have played four Tests and 15 ODIs for England, but he was a massive contributor to South African cricket – playing for both Rhodesia and Western Province, and then moving into coaching and television commentary. Trained by the BBC, Jackers was quality on the air, melding a sharp cricketing brain and a wry sense of humour.

While coaching Western Province, he played a key role in the early careers of future superstars like Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs and Gary Kirsten.

On the field, Jackman, short in stature but big on skill, was perhaps a sort of English Vernon Philander as a bowler.

And off the field, Jackers was even more of a legend. I cannot believe anyone loved cricket more than he did, and he was generous in sharing his passion for the game with anyone and everyone who crossed his path. His enthusiasm for the game was matched by his love of life and the fun hours spent in his company after a day’s play are a fond memory. If there was music around, the evening would often involve some rousing singing by Jackman.

Speaking of Kallis, it was bittersweet to find out in the last week that the great all-rounder, for so long the hub of the Proteas team, will now be working with England as a batting consultant.

The sadness comes not only from the fact he will no longer be working with the South African team but also the sheer hypocrisy in some quarters that greeted the announcement.

Some of the loudest voices who were slamming Graeme Smith, the director of cricket, for hiring his “buddy” for the series against England last summer were now tearing into the former Proteas captain for not ensuring Kallis stayed in the South African system.

Considering the amount of racially-charged abuse that was hurled at Kallis, as well as the obvious fact that England are one of the best-paying teams in the world, it is hardly surprising that he has gone where his input will be truly appreciated. I am happy for him on that score.

Never mind the edict issued by Kugandrie Govender, the then acting CEO of Cricket South Africa, back in September that the national team would no longer be permitted to hire white consultants.

The knives are still clearly out for Smith and the plotters will use any weapon they can against him.

