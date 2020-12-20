 
 
Rugby is a collision sport and heads are going to clash

Columnists 2 mins ago

If rugby’s rule makers are going to continue with their clampdown then the game will be changed and not necessarily for the good of the spectators.

Ken Borland
20 Dec 2020
08:56:33 AM
Rugby is a collision sport and heads are going to clash

Marius Louw received a yellow card for a tackle on Morne Steyn last week. Picture: Gallo Images

The two yellow cards in the Sharks versus Bulls Currie Cup match last weekend in Durban have caused much comment but, in my opinion, if rugby is going to continue to be officiated in that fashion then the sport itself is going to be fundamentally altered, alienating both fans and players. Both Sharks centre Marius Louw and Bulls prop Jacques van Rooyen were yellow-carded for tackles which made contact to the head of their opponent. The head is now an extremely touchy subject in the sport given World Rugby’s efforts to avoid future mega-million lawsuits as we have seen in...

