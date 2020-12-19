Currie Cup spark has brought SA rugby back to life

For many years the Currie Cup competition has been considered the breeding ground of South Africa’s future stars. And while it was perhaps thought to be little more than an overused marketing stunt, this purpose has become just as applicable this year, in which the abnormal has become the normal. The make-up of the Super Rugby Unlocked series was probably not sufficiently thought through by the bosses at SA Rugby, especially after the many disrupted matches and log points being carried over. But the Currie Cup is a different story and has really come alive after the Sharks surprised the...

For many years the Currie Cup competition has been considered the breeding ground of South Africa’s future stars.

And while it was perhaps thought to be little more than an overused marketing stunt, this purpose has become just as applicable this year, in which the abnormal has become the normal.

The make-up of the Super Rugby Unlocked series was probably not

sufficiently thought through by the bosses at SA Rugby, especially after the many disrupted matches and log points being carried over.

But the Currie Cup is a different story and has really come alive after the Sharks surprised the Bulls in Durban last weekend, while the Lions and Western Province are also starting to make their ambitions clear.

Many stars of the future are also being identified in the competition, like Bulls centre Stedman Gans who has class written all over him and could become a Springbok next year.

But the most impressive player last weekend in Durban was probably the Sharks’ loose forward Dylan Richardson who is a reformed hooker.

Richardson was a nemesis on the ground against the Bulls’ more experienced duo of captain Duane Vermeulen and flank Marco van Staden.

It led to great frustration on the part of Vermeulen who pointed his finger in the direction of Richardson at one stage, though the protests of the Bok legend were shrugged off.

Another player who has announced his arrival on the big stage is young Lions fullback Tiaan Swanepoel, who showcased his massive boot against his former province from the Cape by slotting five big penalties, including one effort of 65m.

Strangely, he only got his opportunity after injuries to the more well-known figures of Gianni Lombard and EW Viljoen, but Swanepoel has ensured the Lions won’t easily leave him out of

the team in the future.

Meanwhile, it hasn’t just been the younger generation catching the attention but also the older ones, like Bulls flyhalf Morne Steyn and the Lions duo of prop Jannie du Plessis and flank Willem Alberts.

Though Steyn missed that vital final penalty in Durban, he has been in

sublime form for the Bulls and he obviously thrives under the confidence Bulls coach Jake White has placed in him.

The other Steyn of iconic status, Frans, has not exactly had the same impact for the Cheetahs due to the inconsistent performances of the Bloemfontein team.

But, as they say, the Currie Cup is not won in December.

