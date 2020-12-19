 
 
Currie Cup spark has brought SA rugby back to life

Columnists 1 hour ago

The domestic competition has really come alive after the Sharks surprised the Bulls in Durban last week, while the Lions and Western Province are also starting to make their ambitions clear.

Rudolph Jacobs
19 Dec 2020
06:26:33 AM
Currie Cup spark has brought SA rugby back to life

The battle is on for the Currie Cup trophy. Picture: Gallo Images

For many years the Currie Cup competition has been considered the breeding ground of South Africa’s future stars. And while it was perhaps thought to be little more than an overused marketing stunt, this purpose has become just as applicable this year, in which the abnormal has become the normal. The make-up of the Super Rugby Unlocked series was probably not sufficiently thought through by the bosses at SA Rugby, especially after the many disrupted matches and log points being carried over. But the Currie Cup is a different story and has really come alive after the Sharks surprised the...

