Money talks: The days of being loyal to one team are long gone

Columnists 1 hour ago

Yes, it’s the professional era, but there are not too many rugby players out there who’ll represent one union throughout their careers.

Rudolph Jacobs
12 Dec 2020
06:30:01 AM
Money talks: The days of being loyal to one team are long gone

World Cup winner Schalk Brits made a name for himself at the Lions and then represented Western Province before turning out for Saracens in England. He finished his career with the Bulls. Picture: Getty Images

What happened to those golden days when Currie Cup teams boasted squads made up of mainly homegrown talent? Admittedly, it’s the professional era, I get that, but gone are the days of a Naas Botha and a Morne du Plessis only turning out for one province. Loyalty is long gone. And please keep in mind, in compiling this piece I looked at where players first made a name for themselves, and not necessarily where they went to school. A look at the current Bulls squad shows they currently boast players like locks Walt Steenkamp and Sintu Manjezi, as well as...

