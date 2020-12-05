 
 
Are we supposed to believe interim board chair Justice Zak Yacoob has gone rogue?

Columnists

Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender may have to answer some tough questions fairly soon, as is the case with company secretary Welsh Gwaza.

Ken Borland
05 Dec 2020
07:00:53 AM
Are we supposed to believe interim board chair Justice Zak Yacoob has gone rogue?

CSA interim board chairperson Zac Yacoob. Picture: Michel Bega

Perhaps we should blame it on a night on the tiles or Wacky Wednesday, but reports on Thursday that a majority of the Cricket South Africa interim board were opposed to the decision to suspend company secretary Welsh Gwaza defied belief. Are we supposed to believe that the independent chairman, Justice Zak Yacoob, a former judge of the Constitutional Court, over-rode a democratic vote of the board and went with a minority view? We know that previous CSA boards have lied about decisions being unanimous when they were not. Or maybe they just struggled with the meaning of the word...

