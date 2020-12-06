Much like Thugwane in 1996, Mokgobu could rise at the perfect time

PREMIUM!
Much like Thugwane in 1996, Mokgobu could rise at the perfect timeColumnists 1 hour ago
The diminutive marathoner is flying under the radar and could be a real threat when the Olympic Games come around next year.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Music and streaming Give peace a chance: 40 years since John Lennon was shot on his doorstep
Education Outrage over matric paper rewrites in December
Politics Steenhuisen should have moved me without trying to control my life, body – Van Damme
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 4 932 new cases for SA as WHO warns vaccines ‘do not equal zero Covid’
General Daily news update: Your December holiday and the coronavirus