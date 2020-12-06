Much like Thugwane in 1996, Mokgobu could rise at the perfect time

Given an additional year to prepare, South Africa’s chances of securing a rare Olympic medal in the marathon are about as good as ever, but one man might spring a surprise over his more fancied compatriots. With a combination of strength, speed and endurance rarely seen in local athletes, Stephen Mokoka and Gerda Steyn have proved they have what it takes to put up a fight. Granted, neither of them have the times to match the world’s best, but their versatility and ability to handle challenging conditions will give them an edge, and if they’re in shape they’ll both have...

Given an additional year to prepare, South Africa’s chances of securing a rare Olympic medal in the marathon are about as good as ever, but one man might spring a surprise over his more fancied compatriots.

With a combination of strength, speed and endurance rarely seen in local athletes, Stephen Mokoka and Gerda Steyn have proved they have what it takes to put up a fight.

Granted, neither of them have the times to match the world’s best, but their versatility and ability to handle challenging conditions will give them an edge, and if they’re in shape they’ll both have a shot at next year’s Tokyo Games.

Much like Josia Thugwane in 1996, however, a South African distance runner could pull off one of the biggest surprises of the Games after flying under the radar in recent years.

Desmond Mokgobu has never broken a South African record. In fact, he’s never come close.

Nor has he done much on the international stage, and his results at global level have been mediocre at best.

But like a stick of dynamite, Mokgobu’s diminutive stature is deceptively explosive. Give him a chance and he can tear a race apart.

Much like Glenrose Xaba, who herself looks set to target the Olympic marathon in 2024, Mokgobu doesn’t have the speed to match the best of his opponents. But he possesses another characteristic which makes him dangerous in a marathon – he’s as tough as steel and you just can’t break him down.

His best 42.2km time of 2:09:31, set in Japan in 2018, will hardly have his opposition shaking at the knees.

Ironically, however, it’s that same inconspicuous approach which makes him a contender.

He has twice competed at the World Championships, and though he didn’t finish in the top 20 on either occasion, he has the experience required to make a breakthrough, particularly in the potentially brutal conditions expected in Tokyo.

One of few local road runners to have earned an international Gold Label tag, Mokgobu has cemented his place among the country’s best endurance athletes.

And while it is unclear what sort of condition he is in, as he has been sidelined for most of the year along with everyone else, he will aim to prove at today’s Valencia Marathon that he’ll be ready to shine in Tokyo.

He’s unlikely to challenge for victory against a quality field, nor is the SA record under much threat this weekend.

If he is at his best, however, the rest of the lead group will feel his presence and Mokgobu will fire another quiet warning that he shouldn’t be discounted.

