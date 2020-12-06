 
 
Much like Thugwane in 1996, Mokgobu could rise at the perfect time

Columnists

The diminutive marathoner is flying under the radar and could be a real threat when the Olympic Games come around next year.

Wesley Botton
06 Dec 2020
07:00:16 AM
Desmond Mokgobu of South Africa could be worth keeping an eye on leading up to the postponed Tokyo Olympic s next year. Picture: Getty Images

Given an additional year to prepare, South Africa’s chances of securing a rare Olympic medal in the marathon are about as good as ever, but one man might spring a surprise over his more fancied compatriots. With a combination of strength, speed and endurance rarely seen in local athletes, Stephen Mokoka and Gerda Steyn have proved they have what it takes to put up a fight. Granted, neither of them have the times to match the world’s best, but their versatility and ability to handle challenging conditions will give them an edge, and if they’re in shape they’ll both have...

