A new threat has emerged to put a damper on the Currie Cup

Columnists 2 hours ago

It wasn’t that long ago that the Super Rugby Unlocked competition was disrupted by Covid-19, but coaches now also have to consider a different danger.

Rudolph Jacobs
05 Dec 2020
07:00:41 AM
Bulls and Stormers players leave the Loftus Versfeld field in Pretoria after a threat of lighting resulted in an early end to the Super Rugby Unlocked game a few weeks ago. Picture: Getty Images

A new “threat” has emerged to put a damper on the South African rugby season – and it’s not Covid-19. It’s name is “weather” and more specifically thunderstorms and lightning. Unlike in cricket, rugby continues to be played in a down pour and it doesn’t matter how hard it rains. The line in the sand is drawn, however, when lightning strikes and the referee then has no other choice but to take the players off the field. Two games this summer have already been stopped ahead of time and somehow I suspect they won’t be the only ones to be...

