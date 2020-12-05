A new threat has emerged to put a damper on the Currie Cup

A new “threat” has emerged to put a damper on the South African rugby season – and it’s not Covid-19. It’s name is “weather” and more specifically thunderstorms and lightning. Unlike in cricket, rugby continues to be played in a down pour and it doesn’t matter how hard it rains. The line in the sand is drawn, however, when lightning strikes and the referee then has no other choice but to take the players off the field. Two games this summer have already been stopped ahead of time and somehow I suspect they won’t be the only ones to be...

It was first the Bulls’ match against the Stormers in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition at Loftus Versfeld which was halted after 64 minutes because of the threat of lightning, and last week in Kimberley the Griquas’ game against the Lions was stopped after just 48 minutes.

In the Currie Cup match in Pretoria, the home team led 39-6 when time was called and one can assume the Bulls would have won that game anyway, but that was not the case a week ago in Kimberley and Griquas can quite rightly feel somewhat aggrieved.

Griquas were leading 17-3 in the first half and still lead 17-13 at halftime, but four minutes after the break the Lions took the lead for the first time and when the game was stopped the visitors lead 20-17. However, there was plenty of time still left on the clock and anything could have happened.

And now, in the middle of Gauteng’s rainy season, it seems the threat of bad (rugby) weather could follow teams around like a proverbial shadow.

What this might bring about is teams focusing squarely on the first 40 minutes of a match (what is required to constitute a game and get a result) just in case lightning interrupts proceedings in the late afternoon or evening.

Most teams though only really get going nicely as the game unfolds, which means coaches now have to think completely differently in how they approach the first stages of a match – and how best they can use the men on the replacements’ bench. It’s a whole new ball game all of a sudden.

While Covid (and cancelled matches) might have determined the destiny of the Super Rugby Unlocked competition, the stormy weather and lightning up country might well play a major part in who eventually ends up winning the Currie Cup.

