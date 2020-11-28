 
 
White’s eye for talent and shrewd rugby brain has once again been proven

Columnists 2 hours ago

The art of coaching is not about gimmicks or fancy moves, but mastering the basics, and the Bulls boss has so far got it spot on.

Ken Borland
28 Nov 2020
06:00:52 AM
Bulls boss Jake White has shown what a smart coach he is by picking Sevens players in his backs and ensuring his pack is the biggest and strongest in the game. Picture: Getty Images

Jake White was clearly having a bit of a laugh when he said his Bulls team might go to Newlands on Saturday and not kick at all in their Currie Cup opener against great rivals Western Province at Newlands, but the canny World Cup winning coach has already had the last laugh with the way he has turned things around at Loftus Versfeld. White has always given a good press conference because he is engaging, loves a chat and he is not averse to playing a few mind games, especially before the big matches. In domestic terms, it seldom gets...

