Qhubeka ASSOS may be stacked with Europeans, but its roots are still very much in Africa

It’s not ideal, but the good news is they are doing excellent work in the background to help develop the next generation of local riders.

Team Qhubeka ASSOS will continue to cycle around the globe, and help bring through the next generation of African cyclists, thanks to a new sponsor. Picture: Getty Images

If you took a glance at Africa’s top road cycling team, you might not think they were African at all. In fact, boasting riders with names like Dimitri Claeys, Giacomo Nizzolo and Carlos Barbero, the squad is distinctly European. When they first received a UCI World Tour licence in 2016, team principal Doug Ryder said they hoped to continue focusing on the Qhubeka charity, and they wanted to keep pushing the stagnant development of African cycling. While the outfit has changed its brand on multiple occasions in recent years, it has visibly retained its links to Qhubeka, as is evident...

