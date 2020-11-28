 
 
In a time of Covid and cancelled games, is it fair to crown a champion team?

Unlocked champions, the Bulls, were the only team of the genuine contenders to play all their matches in the schedule.

In a time of Covid and cancelled games, is it fair to crown a champion team?

The Bulls celebrate after securing their first major title in a decade. Picture: Gallo Images

The Currie Cup fixture list has been viewed as extremely lopsided, and perhaps even controversial, with log points also being carried over from the Super Rugby Unlocked series. Is that fair? After winning the revised domestic Super Rugby Unlocked competition, the Blue Bulls will start the Currie Cup in the pound seats, courtesy of the number of log points they managed to carry over. The playing field just doesn’t seem to be level, but as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White argued, it worked out the same for all the teams. But that may not be entirely true, because the...

