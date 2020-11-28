 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

If you want a long and healthy sports career, then it’s best you ditch the ‘coke’

Columnists 60 mins ago

There are many people, including sportsmen and women, who use cocaine, but it is a destructive drug that affects you and the people around you.

Sean van Staden
28 Nov 2020
07:00:49 AM
PREMIUM!
If you want a long and healthy sports career, then it’s best you ditch the ‘coke’

Football legend Maradona, who passed away this week, was known to have abused drugs. He dies of cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Picture: AFP

The passing of one of the football world’s “all-time greats” Diego Maradona from heart failure has been all over social media. With all his success and fame, also came a dark side, with his known addiction to alcohol and drugs. Why would one of the best players in the world risk everything on cocaine? In order to understand the answer, you first need to know how cocaine affects you mentally and physically. Cocaine is a powerful stimulant that heightens your nervous system and state of arousal. It gives athletes the perception that they can run longer, sprint quicker and be more...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.