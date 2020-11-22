Netball deserves better, but this time the sport has itself to blame

PREMIUM!
Netball deserves better, but this time the sport has itself to blameColumnists 1 hour ago
The organisation has dropped the ball in recent weeks and it is the players who are suffering the most.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Eish! Trump goes golfing in middle of G20 summit
Weather WATCH: Flooding wreaks havoc in Tshwane
Missing Persons Search still on for missing Kruger Park ranger
Protests Cape Town wants EFF to pay for damages caused during Brackenfell protest
Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly