The four Lions who played a part in the Bulls winning the Unlocked trophy

Do the Lions have a right to share in the Bulls’ celebrations today?

This question will no doubt be deemed extremely far-fetched in the Jacaranda City as the Bulls start to make room in their trophy cabinet for the Super Rugby Unlocked trophy, which they’re sure to win today.

If one however considers that four members in the Bulls’ management team have very strong Lions roots then there is perhaps every reason to suggest the Joburg franchise had a part to play in the latest Bulls success.

The four individuals we are referring to are Director of Rugby Jake White, forwards coach Russell Winter, defence coach Joey Mongalo and Chief Executive Officer Edgar Rathbone.

White, born Jacob Westerduin 56 years ago in Johannesburg, played first team rugby for Jeppe Boys High and afterwards, as a teacher at the school, became the Jeppe first team coach.

White made quick progress and was roped in to become the provincial schools coach at the Lions where he also became involved in the junior structures at the Lions.

At the age of only 31 he was appointed by the late Springbok and Transvaal coach Kitch Christie to become the video analyst during the 1995 Rugby World Cup and from there on White’s career just went from strength to strength.

Bulls forwards coach Winter is a former Lions eighthman and captain and he later became involved in the coaching of the U19 and U21 teams.

He was held in such high regard that he was contracted by the Stormers to become the forwards coach of their Super Rugby side before he was lured by White to fill the same position at the Bulls this year. And, everyone should know by now how formidable the Bulls pack have been this year.

Mongalo returned to Pretoria where he was a talented junior rugby and cricket player, but as a coach he made a name for himself when he succeeded JP Ferreira as the Lions Super Rugby team’s defence coach.

He returned to his old stomping ground of Loftus when he answered White’s call earlier this year to become involved with the Bulls, who conceded just eight tries in their five Unlocked matches this year.

Rathbone meanwhile has made a rapid rise in administration circles. He was first the financial manager at Ellis Park Stadium and later became Managing Director at the stadium and his departure to the Bulls was regarded as a massive loss by the Lions.

So, instead of being envious of the Bulls’ achievements, everybody should celebrate their success with them.

I know the Lions will feel that way, too.

