 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The four Lions who played a part in the Bulls winning the Unlocked trophy

Columnists 1 hour ago

Jake White has a long history with the Joburg team, but so do assistant coaches Joey Mongalo and Russel Winter, as well as company CEO Edgar Rathbone.

Rudolph Jacobs
21 Nov 2020
07:00:36 AM
PREMIUM!
The four Lions who played a part in the Bulls winning the Unlocked trophy

Joey Mongalo, a former Lions coach, has turned the Bulls into one of the best defensive teams in the country. Picture: Getty Images

Do the Lions have a right to share in the Bulls’ celebrations today? This question will no doubt be deemed extremely far-fetched in the Jacaranda City as the Bulls start to make room in their trophy cabinet for the Super Rugby Unlocked trophy, which they’re sure to win today. If one however considers that four members in the Bulls’ management team have very strong Lions roots then there is perhaps every reason to suggest the Joburg franchise had a part to play in the latest Bulls success. The four individuals we are referring to are Director of Rugby Jake White,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.