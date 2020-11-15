 
 
Under lockdown, it hurts to be popular in South African sport

Columnists

With no way to properly control the numbers at events like parkrun, locals will simply have to wait a little longer before being able to venture out in their masses.

Wesley Botton
15 Nov 2020
07:00:51 AM
Road runners, as seen here at the start line of the Comrades Marathon, will have to wait a little longer before they can participate in big mass participation events again. Picture: Gallo Images

Sport really does seem to have been handed the short end of the stick in recent months, and the longer the nation remains locked down, the more of a beating the sector takes. The irony is that the hiding taken by the sports industry during the pandemic has been a result of its own success. After Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement last Wednesday that the country was still locked down – lifting some restrictions which did not directly affect sport – Parkrun SA founder Bruce Fordyce again voiced his frustration. If parkruns didn’t regularly attract more than 500 people to many of...

