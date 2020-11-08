Festive season rugby? Mmm, it should be fun, I think.

The December “holidays” are going to be like something we have never experienced before – and probably will never again. For some people, like us “poor rugby scribes” and the top local players, there won’t be a December break or holiday at all – as we will all be working. While some out there don’t really regard what we in the sporting world do as being “work” it will nevertheless take us out of our normal comfort zones, and what we are used to at this time of the year. There will be no long walks on the beach or...

The December “holidays” are going to be like something we have never experienced before – and probably will never again.

For some people, like us “poor rugby scribes” and the top local players, there won’t be a December break or holiday at all – as we will all be working.

While some out there don’t really regard what we in the sporting world do as being “work” it will nevertheless take us out of our normal comfort zones, and what we are used to at this time of the year. There will be no long walks on the beach or sitting next to a campfire in the bushveld, no sounds of a hungry hyena in the background.

Due to the crazy and never-ending year we have had because of Covid and lockdown and the suspension of sport, the delayed rugby season will run through the festive period and into the new year, with the Currie Cup final set to be contested on 23 January.

I can already see myself making my way through the left-over Christmas wrapping to get to my laptop to report on all-things rugby between Christmas and New Year and beyond.

There will be plenty of excitement in this time, with the Bulls – the current form team and log-leaders in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition – hosting the Lions on Boxing Day; a nice escape for many and something else to watch other than cricket; the staple in December and January.

By that time, the Unlocked competition will be over and South African rugby will be involved in the Currie Cup, with points carried over from the earlier competition. Don’t forget though that the teams’ names will be a little different in the Currie Cup – there will be no Stormers, but rather Western Province, and no Cheetahs, but Free State. It’s no big deal though.

Also, depending on who played against who and where in the Unlocked competition, some teams will start the Currie Cup with an advantage over other teams because of the return fixtures, which could see some play more at home than away.

Western Province for instance will play four of their six matches in the Currie Cup at home as they played four away matches in the Unlocked series and just two at home.

We’re in for an interesting few weeks of action; with rugby being played during the December festive period – something we’re all going to have to get used to and accept.

It should be fun, I think.

