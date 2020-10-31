Mastering and understanding your different energy systems

Whether you are an active social butterfly, an athlete or professional competitor you will be glad to know that your energy systems are all the same from a biological point of view but unfortunately not equal. This is part of the puzzle as to why some people can train for longer and harder – think ironman – and some are geared more to short explosive movements. Your system is made up of three energy systems, phase 1 – Phosphagen system, phase 2 – Glycolytic System and phase 3 – the Oxidative system. Phase 1 – the Phosphagen System or ATP-PC...

Whether you are an active social butterfly, an athlete or professional competitor you will be glad to know that your energy systems are all the same from a biological point of view but unfortunately not equal.

This is part of the puzzle as to why some people can train for longer and harder – think ironman – and some are geared more to short explosive movements.

Your system is made up of three energy systems, phase 1 – Phosphagen system, phase 2 – Glycolytic System and phase 3 – the Oxidative system.

Phase 1 – the Phosphagen System or ATP-PC is the quick burst of energy you need to perform any strenuous activity like a sprint for about 30 seconds. I refer to this as your power bar. Once you activate it, the limited supply of ATP converted into energy can be used to perform the task and then you need to rest for the ATP power bar to fill up and you can go again.

Phase 2 – the Glycolytic System is where the body uses carbohydrates to produce ATP for activities lasting between 30 seconds and three minutes. This could be a fitness circuit or a 1500m run. If the activity goes on for longer then it moves into the oxidative phase.

Phase 3 – the Oxidative System is aerobic and uses oxygen to help with energy production for activities that are low-moderate intensity lasting longer than three minutes up to a few hours.

Activities such as hiking, marathons and OCR races are some of the activities that you will use your oxidative process system for. Furthermore, this system also taps into your fat and protein storage to produce energy to keep you going.

As you can see, your energy system is quite complex and you have to now appreciate the complexity of the statement, “How do I increase my general fitness levels?”

There are several factors affecting your “general fitness level” but a good start will be in improving all these energy systems.

This will give you the greatest diversity of functionality to perform you daily activities and sport.

If you are asking how to increase your fitness levels in relation to your activity such as a 5km park run, the simple answer would be to get out on the road and start working on improving your oxidative level.

Aim for 6km rather than 5km which will make the 5km easier over time. If you are asking the question, “How do I win the category in your park run race?” running 6km for training will not help you win the race.

It will help with efficiency of providing the energy needed during the race but if you want to push harder and faster then you need to be working on explosive strength training, core development, elasticity, range of motion, strike rate efficiency and improving the other two energy systems.

The same rules apply to improve your times for a marathon. Times can only get so much better but if you are looking at smashing your personal best, it will not be found in running more.

Not understanding this way of training to get better and faster will lead you to burnout, chronic fatigue and worst of all, hating what you do.

For moms and dads out there with aspiring children waiting to get into sport, the question I get asked most is, “What sport should my child play?”

In primary school, children should learn to play nearly all sports especially team sports and let them find their passion.

Every year, let them test out the short sprints and the long distance running because you are testing their physiological systems to find out what they love.

Some kids might hate cross-country with a passion but put them in soccer boots and in the midfield and they can run all day.

When your child turns 13 years of age and they have a goal of taking their sport further, then start to specialise at this age but not fully, always have a fall-back sport.

If they are an aspiring goalkeeper, then basketball will be the perfect sport as your second sport because basketball teaches you peripheral vision, spatial awareness, explosiveness and physical toughness. These qualities compliment the development of your child’s goalkeeping career.

Lastly, from a development point of view, make sure you choose sports that help develop the energy system naturally without any thought.

Swimming is a fantastic complimentary sport for all primary sports because it is low impact, helps to tone your muscles and offers full body resistance.

It is perfect for athletes who don’t like running long distances but need to develop lung capacity and development of their oxidative system.

If you take this knowledge of energy systems and understand the basics, then you can soon appreciate the science of good training design and every drill, movement and duration is based on time spent developing your energy system.

