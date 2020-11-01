 
 
One year on: How things have changed since the Boks’ finest World Cup moment

Columnists

The national team haven’t played since that wonderful day a year ago in Japan, but we can at least still celebrate them and what they achieved.

Rudolph Jacobs
01 Nov 2020
07:00:54 AM
World Cup stars Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi celebrate the latter's opening try in the final against England a year ago. Picture: AFP

On Monday the country will be brought to a brief standstill – and with good reason. It will mark the one-year anniversary exactly to the day of the Springboks’ famous World Cup win last year in Japan when they outplayed England 32-12 in the final. While it was the third time that the Boks won the World Cup, it was especially significant because this time it was done with a black captain in flank Siya Kolisi in charge. Kolisi was one of six players of colour in the starting line-up in the final along with the try-scoring wings Makazola Mapimpi...

