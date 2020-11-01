One year on: How things have changed since the Boks’ finest World Cup moment

On Monday the country will be brought to a brief standstill – and with good reason. It will mark the one-year anniversary exactly to the day of the Springboks’ famous World Cup win last year in Japan when they outplayed England 32-12 in the final. While it was the third time that the Boks won the World Cup, it was especially significant because this time it was done with a black captain in flank Siya Kolisi in charge. Kolisi was one of six players of colour in the starting line-up in the final along with the try-scoring wings Makazola Mapimpi...

On Monday the country will be brought to a brief standstill – and with good reason.

It will mark the one-year anniversary exactly to the day of the Springboks’ famous World Cup win last year in Japan when they outplayed England 32-12 in the final.

While it was the third time that the Boks won the World Cup, it was especially significant because this time it was done with a black captain in flank Siya Kolisi in charge.

Kolisi was one of six players of colour in the starting line-up in the final along with the try-scoring wings Makazola Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe, centre Lukhanyo Am, hooker Bongi Mbonambi and prop Beast Mtawarira.

A lot of course has happened in the world since that memorable day and who would have thought that it would the last time the country would see the Boks in action?

Since then the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic has caused major disruptions and this year is the first time in 29 years that the Boks wouldn’t have been in action in a single calendar year since 1991.

The pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the June Tests, while the Boks also pulled out of the rescheduled Rugby Championship (starting today) while there will also be no end-of-the-year tour.

Since the World Cup a fair amount has happened to the players who made up that triumphant squad.

Three players – Beast Mtawarira, flank Francois Louw and veteran hooker Schalk Brits – retired just weeks after the final, while a further four players suffered season-ending injuries in the last few months, namely flyhalf Handre Pollard, flank Pieter-Steph du Toit and locks Lood de Jager and RG Snyman.

Kolisi himself is currently out with a hamstring injury but at least he should be able to return to action by the middle of November.

A further nine players are playing their trade overseas including fullback Willie le Roux, Mapimpi and Kolbe, centre Damian de Allende, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, hooker Malcolm Marx, locks Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth, and prop Vincent Koch.

So, if a Bok team had to be selected today from just the players turning out in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition, it would pretty much be a “new-look” side.

While there are realistic concerns the Boks will be underdone for the visit by the British and Irish Lions next July, a few warm-up Tests in May and June should do the trick.

But for one day at least – Monday – all the worries and headaches that have come this year because of Covid-19 can be set to one side as we celebrate Siya and Rassie and the rest of the team of warriors for what they achieved for the country one year ago.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.