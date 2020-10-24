 
 
CSA shenanigans: Let’s not forget the good, hard-working people in the organisation

We must remember that the cricket organisation’s erf and work-load extends far beyond the fancy Melrose Estate head office.

Ken Borland
24 Oct 2020
08:00:30 AM
Eddie Khoza, CSA's Acting Manager of Cricket Pathways. Picture: Getty Images

I know Cricket South Africa’s fancy head office is situated at No 86 on the corner of Fifth and Glenhove streets in Melrose Estate, but in figurative terms, their erf extends to wherever the great sport is played in this country and to every house where the game is supported, whether they have a back garden “cricket field” or not. Now obviously what goes on in the boardrooms and executive offices of CSA is cause for great concern, especially the disdain with which too many self-serving administrators treat the good of the game as a whole, but I know for...

