Let’s hope that the local rugby authorities are able to keep Covid in check

Columnists 1 hour ago

It would be hugely disappointing if the virus were to spread through the rugby community and force decision-makers into a tough call.

Rudolph Jacobs
24 Oct 2020
07:00:08 AM
Let's hope that the local rugby authorities are able to keep Covid in check

Willem Alberts was withdrawn from the Lions squad because of being in contact with a Covid-positive person. Picture: Getty Images

Has the dreaded Covid-19 got the potential to disrupt the South African rugby season for a second time this year? There was great delight when the local season finally kicked off four weeks ago after six months of isolation, but in just the last few days a total of 11 players had to be withdrawn from the Super Rugby Unlocked series due to Covid-19 protocols. The Lions alone have had to deal with the news of nine players being affected by the virus, resulting in the players being pulled from this weekend’s action. However, only four players actually tested positive...

