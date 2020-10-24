Let’s hope that the local rugby authorities are able to keep Covid in check

PREMIUM!
Let’s hope that the local rugby authorities are able to keep Covid in checkColumnists 1 hour ago
It would be hugely disappointing if the virus were to spread through the rugby community and force decision-makers into a tough call.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed
Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector
Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile
World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher
Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds