Is the system punishing talented rugby players for their versatility?

When one debates the prolific, talented rugby careers of Gianni Lombard and Damian Willemse, one has to wonder whether the system has failed them.

It by no means suggests that highly rated coach John Dobson or his backline coach Dawie Snyman at the Stormers, where Willemse plies his trade, are getting it wrong.

Nor does it suggest that coach Cash van Rooyen doesn’t recognize the talent of Lombard at the Lions, where the youngster has quickly moved up the ranks.

But neither of the two 22-year-old players have yet managed to break through the high-profile ranks to be considered as Springboks of the future, despite Willemse’s six Bok caps.

But is there anybody who has without doubt determined that Willemse is a better flyhalf than a fullback, or that Lombard is a better fullback than a flyhalf?

In Cape Town, Dobson has now determined that he will use Willemse primarily at flyhalf and not at fullback, where the youngster became a Bok and featured heavily under former national coach Rassie Erasmus.

There is, however, no doubt that Lombard showed more class when he made a few cameo performances during last year’s Currie Cup for the Lions, and at times regular flyhalf Elton Jantjies was even moved to 12 to accommodate Lombard at pivot.

A broken leg hampered Lombard’s progress during the business end of last year’s Currie Cup, but having to play understudy to Jantjies at the Lions, Lombard will have to bide his time and learn from the old master.

And there is no doubt that the Lions need Jantjies in charge and in full control, but it leaves Lombard in a role on the bench as cover for fullback EW Viljoen.

Lombard has already been identified by national director of rugby Erasmus, however, after playing for Green in the recent Springbok Showdown game at Newlands, where he was initially named as a centre to prove his versatility.

In that same game Willemse, playing for Gold, had a shocker in conceding a yellow card for his team and a penalty try on the push after holding Green wing Yaw Penxe back when he looked certain to score a try.

Gold coach and Bok forward coach Deon Davids even conceded that Willemse didn’t enjoy the best of evenings, but stressed that he was a big talent and would come right with more time given in the flyhalf jumper.

Somehow the rugby bosses have to prevent another Brent Russell scenario, with the former Bok having become a victim of his own versatility after being shoved around between flyhalf, wing and fullback.

There are other cases where the move from flyhalf to fullback simply didn’t come off and here one thinks of former Boks like Gerald Bosch and Andre Pretorius.

Let’s harness and saviour the talents of Lombard and Willemse.

