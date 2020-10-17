 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Cricket can learn from the integrity shown by rugby’s decision makers

Columnists 1 hour ago

CSA used to lead the way in terms of transformation and good governance, and the Proteas were consistently among the top three in global cricket.

Ken Borland
17 Oct 2020
09:49:53 AM
PREMIUM!
Cricket can learn from the integrity shown by rugby’s decision makers

The Springboks lifting the World Cup trophy for the third time last year. Picture: Gallo Images

The fact that the Springboks will be missing the defence of their Rugby Championship title – and any international rugby at all this year – is obviously terrible, but it is a courageous and correct decision by SA Rugby. The fact that, for once, the players were not thrown under the bus, sacrificed on the altar of financial gain, speaks volumes for the integrity and willingness to do the right thing for the game of the people who made that extremely tough decision. Yes, not playing in the Rugby Championship is going to mean South African rugby, already bleeding due...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Racial tone in Senekal ‘just the paraphernalia of South African politics’

Courts Another suspect arrested over Senekal court riot

State Capture Leave my children alone – Jacob Zuma tells Zondo commission

Crime ‘It’s not a black and white thing,’ says Horner family as they call for calm in Senekal

Courts Bloodied clothing from sheep slaughter: Senekal suspects in court (video)


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.